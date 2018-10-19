Leoni rampanti. Feralpisalò rinato. Adesso la vetta è a -5

© foto di Fotolive/Feralpisalò

Il 3-0 incassato dal Vicenza lo scorso primo ottobre è servito alla Feralpisalò come una vera e propria sveglia. Prima di quella batosta gli uomini di Domenico Toscano non erano riusciti a combinare praticamente niente: una sconfitta contro il Monza e un pari a reti bianche contro la Fermana. Tutto questo senza neanche segnare un gol. Poi il 3-0 subito dal LaneRossi e la luce che si accende all'improvviso. Nel giro di 18 giorni, infatti, i Leoni del Garda si sono letteralmente trasformati. Tre vittorie in Serie C contro Teramo, AlbinoLeffe e Rimini, più una in Coppa Italia contro la Virtus Verona hanno dato finalmente la dimostrazione delle qualità di un collettivo che sulla carta si è presentato ai nastri di partenza della stagione come una delle favorite per le zone altissime della classifica. Adesso il Pordenone, primo in classifica, dista solo cinque punti. Una differenza tutt'altro che insuperabile per una squadra come quella vista nelle ultime settimane.