Lamazza via dalla Samb: "Rimasto male per le parole di Fedeli"

© foto di Luca Marchesini/TuttoLegaPro.com

E' stato sollevato dall'incarico di direttore sportivo della Sambenedettese nella giornata di ieri. Parliamo di Francesco Lamazza, il quale è stato intervistato dal Corriere Adriatico. Queste le sue parole: "Sono senza rimpianti e me ne vado a testa alta. Sono soltanto rimasto male quando Fedeli ha detto che io e Gianni non facevamo niente durante il giorno. Comunque ringrazio tutti ed è stato un privilegio aver lavorato nella Samb. Il mio allontanamento me lo aspettavo perché dopo che Andrea Fedeli non è più venuto a San Benedetto, a catena c’era il rischio che si andasse a colpire Gianni e il sottoscritto".