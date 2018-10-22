Monza, fatta per Fossati dall'Hellas per gennaio

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Primo rinforzo per gennaio già pronto per il Monza. Come riportato da sportal.it i brianzoli si sono assicurati le prestazioni di Marco Ezio Fossati, in esubero all'Hellas Verona. Il centrocampista si inizierà già a breve ad allenare col gruppo e poi sarà a disposizione a partire dalla sezione invernale di mercato.