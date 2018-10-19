Monza, Zaffaroni resta e va a caccia della prima vittoria targata Fininvest

Nonostante gli appena due punti nelle ultime quattro gare il tecnico del Monza Marco Zaffaroni al momento non rischia. Al tecnico biancorosso però serve una vittoria, la prima da quando Fininvest ha acquistato il club brianzolo, per rafforzare la propria posizione in panchina – come sperano un po' tutti in città – e rilanciare la squadra per farla restare in scia delle prime fino a gennaio quando arriverà almeno un rinforzo per reparto per puntare alla Serie B. Lo scrive La Gazzetta dello Sport spiegando che sullo sfondo c'è sempre l'ombra di quel Cristian Brocchi che col duo Berlusconi-Galliani ha già lavorato al Milan.