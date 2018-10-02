Novara, Cacia: "Pari con la Juve perché fermi da tre mesi"

© foto di DiLeonforte/TuttoCesena.it

Daniele Cacia ha bagnato il suo esordio in Serie C con la maglia del Novara con il gol che è però valso solo il pari contro la Juventus U23, visto che Bunino dal dischetto ha poi riequilibrato le sorti del match. In mixed zone l'esperto attaccante ha dichiarato: "Siamo rimasti con l'amaro in bocca. Noi volevamo partire con il piede giusto. La Juve è stata brava a giocare e metterci in difficoltà. E' vero che sono giovani, ma sono ragazzi selezionati e superiori alla media: se gli lasci campo, è una squadra che ti può far male. Noi veniamo da 3 mesi di inattività e abbiamo continuato ad allenarci senza mai avere un obiettivo concreto. La Juve è alla quarta partita stagionale: vuoi o non vuoi, la differenza c'era. Siamo rimasti in 10 alla fine e abbiamo sofferto. Questo è il campionato di Serie C: è una categoria in cui si troveranno tante squadre con il 3-5-2, con pochi spazi".