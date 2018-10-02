  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Pordenone, Lovisa: "A Rimini avremmo dovuto vincere"

02.10.2018 17:23 di Luca Bargellini  Twitter:    articolo letto 369 volte
© foto di Antonio Ros/Pordenone Calcio

Dalle colonne de Il Gazzettino arrivano le dichiarazioni del presidente del Pordenone Mauro Lovisa: "Che effetto fa stare davanti a Berlusconi? Ve lo dirò – risponde sorridendo Mauro Lovisa – a fine campionato. Scherzi a parte, sono contento che il Cavaliere sia tornato in campo e lo abbia fatto ripartendo dalla nostra categoria. Spero che altri imprenditori lo imitino. Ne guadagnerebbero la Lega Pro e tutto il movimento del calcio italiano che, sotto la serie A, non sta certo vivendo un grande momento. L'avvio di stagione della squadra? Sono soddisfatto di quello che sta facendo, 10 punti nelle prime 4 partite sono un buon bottino. Potevamo incassarne anche 12, perché a Rimini avremmo dovuto vincere. Meglio: avremmo meritato di vincere per la mole di gioco espressa e le occasioni da gol costruite che non siamo stati capaci di finalizzare".
