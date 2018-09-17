Pres. Pro Vercelli ai tifosi: "Combatterò fino alla fine"

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

In quel di Vercelli nella giornata di oggi sono comparsi degli striscioni dei tifosi delle Bianche Casacche a supporto del presidente Massimo Secondo e alla sua battaglia per il ripescaggio in B del club. Il numero uno piemontese ha voluto rispondere ai propri tifosi con un breve post su Twitter: “Ringrazio tutti di cuore. Questa battaglia, per cui sto pagando prezzi altissimi, la voglio combattere fino in fondo, comunque vada. E la solidarietà che molti tifosi mi hanno esternato in questi giorni è fondamentale. Grazie ancora a tutti voi e alla Curva Ovest".