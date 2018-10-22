Serie C, 1^ giornata: le designazioni arbitrali dei recuperi

Cinque match validi per la prima giornata saranno recuperati tra martedì 23 e mercoledì 24 ottobre. Di seguito le designazioni arbitrali:

Martedì 23 ottobre

Girone C

Monopoli vs Catania - Arbitro: Giovanni Nicoletti di Catanzaro (Cantafio-Ciancaglini)

Mercoledì 24 ottobre

Girone A

Pontedera vs Novara - Arbitro: Gino Garofalo di Torre del Greco (Perrelli-Magrì)

Pro Piacenza vs Robur Siena - Arbitro: Riccardo Annaloro di Collegno (Gualtieri-Massimino)

Pro Vercelli vs Piacenza - Arbitro: Cristian Cudini di Fermo (Ricciardi-Vitale)

Girone B

Termana vs Rimini - Arbitro: Daniele De Santis di Lecce (Assante-Vettorel)