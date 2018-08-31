  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Da TUTTOmercatoWEB.com le ultime notizie di calcio mercato su Juve, Milan, Inter, Napoli, Roma
La Giovane Italia
Serie C

UFFICIALE: Siracusa, in due scendono in Serie D

31.08.2018 22:06 di Claudia Marrone  Twitter:    articolo letto 2064 volte
© foto di Image Sport/TuttoLegaPro.com

Attraverso una nota ufficiale, il Siracusa comunica di aver ceduto in prestito i calciatori Eugenio Magrì al Giarre e Simone Zappalà al Troina.
EDITORIALE DI: Enzo Bucchioni

Gattuso e l’ombra di Conte, un problema da risolvere subito. Se ci crede, la società protegga l’allenatore, altrimenti lo cacci. Inter, anche una Champions da brividi. E Spalletti in difficoltà si aggrappa a Nainggolan

Gattuso e l’ombra di Conte, un problema da risolvere subito. Se ci crede, la società protegga l’allenatore, altrimenti lo cacci. Inter, anche una Champions da brividi. E Spalletti in difficoltà si aggrappa a Nainggolan

Primo piano

LIVE TMW - Europa, alle 24 chiude il mercato: tutti gli ultimi colpi

LIVE TMW - Europa, alle 24 chiude il mercato: tutti gli ultimi colpi 23.45 LIGUE 1 - Yannis Salibur (27) non è più un calciatore del Guingamp, almeno per i prossimi mesi. Il Saint-Etienne, infatti, ha raggiunto l'intesa per avere l'attaccante fino al termine della stagione 2018-19. 23.41 PORTOGALLO - Mikel Agu lascia il Porto in prestito. Il giocatore...
