Virtus Entella, il comunicato del club in risposta alla Lega di Serie B

Questo il comunicato della Virtus Entella in risposta alla nota della Lega di Serie B pubblicata dopo l'assemblea di oggi:

In merito all’ultimo comunicato redatto nella giornata di oggi si ricorda alla Lega B che il Collegio di Garanzia del Coni si è espresso in data 19 settembre 2018 sanzionando il Cesena calcio con una penalizzazione di 15 punti, da scontare nella stagione 2017/18.

Contro questa sentenza, favorevole alla Virtus Entella ed ancora in attesa di ottemperanza da parte della FIGC e della Lega di B sono stati depositati due ricorsi al Tar da parte di Lega B e FIGC, ancora in attesa della data di discussione, in quanto FIGC e Lega B hanno rinunciato in data 9 ottobre alla richiesta di sospensiva precedentemente formulata.

Il comportamento dilatorio è quindi della Figc e della Lega B: risultano infatti incomprensibili i motivi per cui non sia stata ancora adottata una decisione immediatamente esecutiva del Collegio di Garanzia del Coni. La richiesta formulata dalla Virtus Entella al presidente Malagò, di interpellare il Collegio di Garanzia ai sensi dell’Art.12bis comma 5 dello Statuto del Coni, è finalizzata a chiarire, una volta per tutte, il principio dell’adempimento della sentenza del Collegio di Garanzia, fino ad ora valida e inapplicata. Non si capisce quindi perché il comportamento della Virtus Entella, volto a tutelare i suoi diritti sia considerato inopportuno e non rispettoso delle altre società della Lega di B.