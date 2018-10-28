  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Da TUTTOmercatoWEB.com le ultime notizie di calcio mercato su Juve, Milan, Inter, Napoli, Roma
atalanta
bologna
cagliari
chievo
empoli
fiorentina
frosinone
genoa
inter
juventus
lazio
milan
napoli
parma
roma
sampdoria
sassuolo
spal
torino
udinese
 
HOME
SONDAGGIO
Chi deve rinforzarsi di più a gennaio?
  Juventus
  Napoli
  Roma
  Frosinone
  Parma
  Cagliari
  ChievoVerona
  Atalanta
  Lazio
  Inter
  Genoa
  Milan
  Sampdoria
  Bologna
  SPAL
  Sassuolo
  Fiorentina
  Torino
  Udinese
  Empoli

[ Risultati sondaggio ]
La Giovane Italia
Serie C

Virtus Verona, Fresco: "Bello giocare davanti a 10 mila spettatori"

28.10.2018 16:47 di Pierpaolo Matrone  Twitter:    articolo letto 2615 volte
© foto di Flavio Mazzoleni

Luigi Fresco, presidente e allenatore della Virtus Verona, ha presentato la trasferta che attende i suoi rossoblù contro il Lanerossi Vicenza Virtus: "Non vediamo l'ora di giocare davanti ad un pubblico di otto, diecimila persone - dice Fresco, nelle parole raccolte dall’ufficio stampa rossoblù -. Sono queste le occasioni in cui emergono le differenze di categoria. Al di là del fattore ambientale comunque giocheremo la nostra partita, senza alcun timore reverenziale. Possiamo dire la nostra, anche al cospetto di una squadra fortissima come il Vicenza. Del resto in questo campionato, soprattutto in questo girone, non esistono partite facili o difficili. Ogni domenica fa storia a sé”. Sulla formazione Fresco non si sbilancia, anche se le idee sono già abbastanza chiare. “Ripartiremo dalle ultime due uscite contro Renate e Giana almeno per quanto riguarda il modulo - prosegue -. Mi porterò dietro diversi dubbi fino all'arrivo allo stadio domenica pomeriggio (oggi, ndr). La cosa più importante è che stiamo recuperando un pò tutti, l'infermeria si sta svuotando, anche Speri e Rubbo sono tornati ad allenarsi col gruppo”.
ARTICOLI CORRELATI
Segnala violazione
Stampa la notizia
Invia ad un amico

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

Altre notizie Serie A

EDITORIALE DI: Marco Conterio

L'Inter del futuro: il modello di Steven Zhang si chiama Juventus. Gattuso come Montella: Maldini e Leonardo come Mirabelli e Fassone. Intanto Perez chiama Conte che resta il sogno di Singer

L'Inter del futuro: il modello di Steven Zhang si chiama Juventus. Gattuso come Montella: Maldini e Leonardo come Mirabelli e Fassone. Intanto Perez chiama Conte che resta il sogno di Singer

Primo piano

Manita Barça nel Clasico. Tripletta di Suarez e Lopetegui va a fondo

Manita Barça nel Clasico. Tripletta di Suarez e Lopetegui va a fondo Non c'è stata storia al Camp Nou. Già nel primo tempo del Clasico si era assistito ad un completo monologo a tinte blaugrana, pur con il risultato parziale su un 2-0 non di certo irrecuperabile. Ed infatti il Real Madrid aveva accorciato anche le distanze, andando a segno con Marcelo...
   Editore: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994 Partita IVA 01488100510   

MEDIA PARTNERS  | NEWS TICKER  | MOBILE  | RSS

Tutti i diritti riservati - Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n° 13/05 del 10/11/2005 - Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Privacy Policy - Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione al n° 18246
Copyright © 2000-2018 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ® - Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 17
Utilizzo dei Cookie
PROSEGUO
Utilizziamo cookie, anche di terze parti, per migliorare l'esperienza di navigazione e per inviarti messaggi promozionali personalizzati.
Proseguendo con la navigazione acconsenti al loro uso in conformità alla nostra Cookie Policy