Virtus Verona, Fresco: "Bello giocare davanti a 10 mila spettatori"

© foto di Flavio Mazzoleni

Luigi Fresco, presidente e allenatore della Virtus Verona, ha presentato la trasferta che attende i suoi rossoblù contro il Lanerossi Vicenza Virtus: "Non vediamo l'ora di giocare davanti ad un pubblico di otto, diecimila persone - dice Fresco, nelle parole raccolte dall’ufficio stampa rossoblù -. Sono queste le occasioni in cui emergono le differenze di categoria. Al di là del fattore ambientale comunque giocheremo la nostra partita, senza alcun timore reverenziale. Possiamo dire la nostra, anche al cospetto di una squadra fortissima come il Vicenza. Del resto in questo campionato, soprattutto in questo girone, non esistono partite facili o difficili. Ogni domenica fa storia a sé”. Sulla formazione Fresco non si sbilancia, anche se le idee sono già abbastanza chiare. “Ripartiremo dalle ultime due uscite contro Renate e Giana almeno per quanto riguarda il modulo - prosegue -. Mi porterò dietro diversi dubbi fino all'arrivo allo stadio domenica pomeriggio (oggi, ndr). La cosa più importante è che stiamo recuperando un pò tutti, l'infermeria si sta svuotando, anche Speri e Rubbo sono tornati ad allenarsi col gruppo”.