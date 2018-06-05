Virtus Verona, nel mirino c'è l'attaccante Bertoldi

|HOME | EVENTI TMW | REDAZIONE | NETWORK | RMC SPORT
|EVENTI LIVE | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA | CONTATTI
|
|
Primo piano
“Si, sono vicino al Sassuolo”. Così contattato da Sportitalia Roberto De Zerbi ha confermato di essere virtualmente il nuovo allenatore neroverde. Affare fatto, il post Iachini è Roberto De Zerbi...
Oggi
05 Giu Album del 05.06.2018
04 Giu Italia-Olanda 1-1
04 Giu Italia-Olanda
04 Giu Album del 04.06.2018_
|Editore: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994
|Partita IVA 01488100510