Lanusei, Kovadio annuncia: “Ora posso dirlo, andrò al Parma”

23.05.2018 23:50 di Tommaso Maschio   articolo letto 5036 volte
© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Il Parma continua a pescare dalla serie minori in ottica futura. L'ultimo acquisto della società ducale è l'esterno classe '99 Herman Kovadio del Lanusei, club che milita in Serie D. Ad annunciare il trasferimento è stato lo stesso calciatore al termine dell'ultima gara con la maglia dei sardi: “Ora lo posso dire, andrò al Parma. Sono già concentrato sulla prossima stagione. Venerdì ho guardato la partita della promozione, è stata incredibile visto il vantaggio del Frosinone fino a cinque minuti dalla fine. - conclude Kovadio a Il Diario Sportivo - Andare ai crociati sarà una grande esperienza, c’è tanta differenza tra la Serie D e la Serie A”.
