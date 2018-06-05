Padova, sirene dalla D per l'esperto Pinzi

© foto di Luca Marchesini/TuttoLegaPro.com

Il futuro di Giampiero Pinzi potrebbe essere lontano dal Padova con cui ha conquistato la promozione in Serie B. Il club biancoscudato ha offerto il rinnovo all'esperto centrocampista, ma la proposta è stata giudicata bassa dal diretto interessato con uno stallo che ormai va avanti da una decina di giorni. Fra le parti, come riporta Padovagoal.it, si è così inserito l'ambizioso Cjarlins Muzane che milita in Serie D e avrebbe già avanzato un'offerta al calciatore ex Udinese.