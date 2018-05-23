  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Serie D

Taranto, Sergio verso la poltrona di Ds: si tratta

23.05.2018 13:35 di Stefano Sica   articolo letto 2120 volte
© foto di Federico Gaetano/TuttoLegaPro.com

Raffaele Sergio e il Taranto. Un matrimonio che potrebbe essere celebrato a breve, secondo una indiscrezione rilanciata da Tuttocalciopuglia e appurata anche dalla nostra redazione. Sergio, nella recente stagione al comando dell'area tecnica della Cavese prima di occuparsi della riorganizzazione della Primavera dell'Avellino, andrebbe a rivestire l'incarico di direttore sportivo, una casella ancora vacante nello scacchiere societario rossoblù. Tanti i sondaggi effettuati nelle ultime settimane dal club, da De Liguori a Fernandez passando per l'ex Montervino, solo per citarne alcuni. Ora la pista Sergio, che sembra assai concreta. Si vedrà a breve.

