Serie D

UFFICIALE: Gavorrano, preso Alex Gagliardini. Torna Salvalaggio

16.06.2018 15:03 di Marco Frattino  Twitter:    articolo letto 1438 volte
© foto di Sarah Furnari/TuttoLegaPro.com

Il Gavorrano - attraverso il proprio sito - comunica di aver acquisito le prestazioni sportive del calciatore Alex Gagliardini, difensore classe 1996 proveniente dall’Aquila, dove è stato a disposizione di mister Battistini nelle ultime due stagioni. Mancino, 186 di altezza, ha avuto esperienze nel settore giovanile della Ternana e in serie C con la maglia della Torres.

La società comunica anche il rientro dal prestito alla Sanremese di Daniel Salvalaggio, classe 1998, portiere, che difenderà nuovamente la porta rossoblu, come nella prima parte di questa stagione e nella vittoria del campionato di Serie D dello scorso anno.

