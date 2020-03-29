Amichevoli squadre di club, i risultati delle partite giocate ieri

vedi letture

Ieri si sono giocate alcune partite amichevoli tra squadre di club. Di seguito nel dettaglio tutto il programma e i risultati:

Le partite in programma:

Eskilstuna IF (Swe)-AC Primavera (Swe) 4-1

Nosaby IF (Swe)-IFK Hassleholm (Swe) 2-3

Eskilstuna Sodra (Swe)-Eskilstuna Babylon IF (Swe) 1-7

Lonsboda (Swe)-Haradsbacks (Swe) 0-2

Team TG FF (Swe)-Taftea IK (Swe) 3-2

Bunkeflo IF (Swe)-Veberods (Swe) 2-1

Enskede (Swe)-Tyreso (Swe) 6-3

Lagans (Swe)-Gislaveds (Swe) 1-5

Malmslatts AIK (Swe)-Derby BK (Swe) 0-2

IK Frej (Swe)-Sollentuna (Swe) 1-2

Arameisk-Syrianska (Swe)-IFK Stocksund (Swe) 1-2

Arla IF (Swe)-Hallbybrunns (Swe) 4-1

Gomel (Blr)-Ivatsevichi (Blr) 8-1

Hacken (Swe)-Utsiktens (Swe) 5-2

Lunds (Swe)-Lunds FF (Swe) 2-2

Värnamo (Swe)-Vinbergs (Swe) 2-0

Gefle (Swe)-Hudiksvalls (Swe) 1-0

Dannike IK (Swe)-Rangedala (Swe) 2-2

Eskilsminne (Swe)-Angelholms (Swe) 0-0

Lida (Blr)-Shakhtar Pietrykaw 2 (Blr) 1-0

Markaryds IF (Swe)-Wormo (Swe) 8-1

Nike (Swe)-Flagg (Swe) 0-0

Sandareds (Swe)-Kronangs IF (Swe) 2-2

Stockholm Internazionale (Swe)-Taby (Swe) 3-2

BK Sport (Swe)-Raby-Rono IF (Swe) 0-0

Krumkachy (Blr)-Smorgon (Blr) 1-0

Boljan (Swe)-Lilla Traasloevs (Swe) 2-1

Dnyapro (Blr)-Orsha (Blr) 2-0

Loberods IF (Swe)-Billeberga GIF (Swe) 0-5

Medle SK (Swe)-Burea (Swe) 2-1

Shimizu (Jpn)-Iwata (Jpn) 11-2