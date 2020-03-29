Amichevoli squadre di club, i risultati delle partite giocate ieri
Ieri si sono giocate alcune partite amichevoli tra squadre di club. Di seguito nel dettaglio tutto il programma e i risultati:
Le partite in programma:
Eskilstuna IF (Swe)-AC Primavera (Swe) 4-1
Nosaby IF (Swe)-IFK Hassleholm (Swe) 2-3
Eskilstuna Sodra (Swe)-Eskilstuna Babylon IF (Swe) 1-7
Lonsboda (Swe)-Haradsbacks (Swe) 0-2
Team TG FF (Swe)-Taftea IK (Swe) 3-2
Bunkeflo IF (Swe)-Veberods (Swe) 2-1
Enskede (Swe)-Tyreso (Swe) 6-3
Lagans (Swe)-Gislaveds (Swe) 1-5
Malmslatts AIK (Swe)-Derby BK (Swe) 0-2
IK Frej (Swe)-Sollentuna (Swe) 1-2
Arameisk-Syrianska (Swe)-IFK Stocksund (Swe) 1-2
Arla IF (Swe)-Hallbybrunns (Swe) 4-1
Gomel (Blr)-Ivatsevichi (Blr) 8-1
Hacken (Swe)-Utsiktens (Swe) 5-2
Lunds (Swe)-Lunds FF (Swe) 2-2
Värnamo (Swe)-Vinbergs (Swe) 2-0
Gefle (Swe)-Hudiksvalls (Swe) 1-0
Dannike IK (Swe)-Rangedala (Swe) 2-2
Eskilsminne (Swe)-Angelholms (Swe) 0-0
Lida (Blr)-Shakhtar Pietrykaw 2 (Blr) 1-0
Markaryds IF (Swe)-Wormo (Swe) 8-1
Nike (Swe)-Flagg (Swe) 0-0
Sandareds (Swe)-Kronangs IF (Swe) 2-2
Stockholm Internazionale (Swe)-Taby (Swe) 3-2
BK Sport (Swe)-Raby-Rono IF (Swe) 0-0
Krumkachy (Blr)-Smorgon (Blr) 1-0
Boljan (Swe)-Lilla Traasloevs (Swe) 2-1
Dnyapro (Blr)-Orsha (Blr) 2-0
Loberods IF (Swe)-Billeberga GIF (Swe) 0-5
Medle SK (Swe)-Burea (Swe) 2-1
Shimizu (Jpn)-Iwata (Jpn) 11-2
