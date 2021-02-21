Oggi in TV, alle 15:00 il derby di Milano. Alle 18:00 l'Atalanta ospita il Napoli
10.30 Sampdoria-Milan (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
12.30 Parma-Udinese (Serie A) - DAZN
12.30 Atalanta-Lazio (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
13.00 West Ham-Tottenham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
13.00 Montpellier-Rennes (Ligue 1) - DAZN
13.30 Augsburg-Leverkusen (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA
14.00 Barcellona-Cadice (Liga) - DAZN
15.00 Milan-Inter (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
15.00 Reggina-Pordenone (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Aston Villa-Leicester (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
15.30 Hertha-Lipsia (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT UNO
16.15 Real Sociedad-Alaves (Liga) - DAZN
17.05 Lorient-Lilla (Ligue 1) - DAZN
17.30 Arsenal-Manchester City (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
18.00 Atalanta-Napoli (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
18.30 Huesca-Granada (Liga) - DAZN e DAZN1
20.00 Manchester United-Newcastle (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
20.00 Ajax-Sparta (Eredivisie) - DAZN
20.30 Ross County-Celtic (Scottish Premier League) - SKY SPORT ARENA
20.45 Benevento-Roma (Serie A) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
21.00 Lecce-Cosenza (Serie B) - DAZN
21.00 PSG-Monaco (Ligue 1) - DAZN
21.00 Athletic-Villarreal (Liga) - DAZN
