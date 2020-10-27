Oggi in TV, Champions League: in campo Inter e Atalanta
14.00 Sampdoria-Salernitana (Coppa Italia) - RAI SPORT
18.55 Diretta Goal Champions League - SKY SPORT COLLECTION e SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)
18.55 Shakhtar-Inter (Champions League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT (canale 252 satellite)
18.55 Lokomotiv Mosca-Bayern (Champions League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL e SKY SPORT (canale 253 satellite)
21.00 Diretta Goal Champions League - SKY SPORT COLLECTION e SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)
21.00 Atalanta-Ajax (Champions League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT (canale 252 satellite)
21.00 Borussia M.-Real Madrid (Champions League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL e SKY SPORT (canale 253 satellite)
21.00 Liverpool-Midtjylland (Champions League) - SKY SPORT (canale 254 satellite)
21.00 Atletico Madrid-Salisburgo (Champions League) - SKY SPORT (canale 255 satellite)
21.00 Marsiglia-Manchester City (Champions League) - SKY SPORT (canale 256 satellite)
21.00 Porto-Olympiacos (Champions League) - SKY SPORT (canale 257 satellite)
