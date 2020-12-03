Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniRisultati
Oggi in TV, Europa League: AZ-Napoli in chiaro su TV8

Oggi in TV, Europa League: AZ-Napoli in chiaro su TV8
© foto di Alessandro Garofalo/Image Sport
Oggi alle 05:30
di Daniel Uccellieri

18.55 Diretta Goal Europa League - SKY SPORT COLLECTION e SKY SPORT
18.55 Milan-Celtic (Europa League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT
18.55 LASK-Tottenham (Europa League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL e SKY SPORT
18.55 Lille-Sparta Praga (Europa League) - SKY SPORT
18.55 Zorya-Leicester (Europa League) - SKY SPORT
21.00 Diretta Goal Europa League - SKY SPORT COLLECTION e SKY SPORT
21.00 AZ-Napoli (Europa League) - TV8, SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT
21.00 Roma-Young Boys (Europa League) - SKY SPORT ARENA e SKY SPORT
21.00 Arsenal-Rapid Vienna (Europa League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL e SKY SPORT
21.00 Real Sociedad-Rijeka (Europa League) - SKY SPORT

