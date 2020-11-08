Oggi in TV, grandi sfide in serie A: Lazio-Juventus e Atalanta-Inter
12.15 Utrecht-Ajax (Eredivisie) - DAZN
12.30 Lazio-Juventus (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
12.30 Juventus-Sassuolo (Serie A femminile) - SKY SPORT SERIE A
12.35 Jiangsu Suning-Guangzhou Evergrande (Chinese Super League) - DAZN
13.00 West Bromwich Albion-Tottenham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
13.00 Motherwell-Celtic (Scottish Premier League) - SKY SPORT COLLECTION
13.00 Manchester United-Arsenal (FA WSL) - DAZN
14.00 Getafe-Villarreal (Liga) - DAZN
15.00 Diretta Goal Serie A - SKY SPORT
15.00 Atalanta-Inter (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
15.00 Torino-Crotone (Serie A) - SKY SPORT
15.00 Genoa-Roma (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
15.00 Pescara-Cittadella (Serie B) - DAZN1
15.00 Leicester-Wolverhampton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT
15.30 Wolfsburg-Hoffenheim (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT COLLECTION
16.15 Real Sociedad-Granada (Liga) - DAZN
17.00 Reggiana-Venezia (Serie B) - DAZN
17.00 Nizza-Monaco (Liga) - DAZN
17.30 Manchester City-Liverpool (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
18.00 Bologna-Napoli (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
18.00 Bayer Leverkusen-Borussia M. (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT COLLECTION
18.30 Levante-Alaves (Liga) - DAZN
18.30 Valladolid-Athletic (Liga) - DAZN e DAZN1
20.15 Arsenal-Aston Villa (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
20.45 Milan-Verona (Serie A) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
21.00 Entella-Lecce (Serie B) - DAZN
21.00 Valencia-Real Madrid (Liga) - DAZN e DAZN1
21.00 Lione-St. Etienne (Ligue 1) - DAZN
