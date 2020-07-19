Oggi in TV, serie A: apre Parma-Sampdoria, chiude Roma-Inter
15.00 Bournemouth-Southampton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
15.00 Derby County-Leeds United (Championship) - DAZN
17.00 Tottenham-Leicester (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
17.00 Alaves-Barcellona (Liga) - DAZN
17.15 Parma-Sampdoria (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
18.30 Villarreal-Eibar (Liga) - DAZN
18.30 Valladolid-Betis (Liga) - DAZN
19.00 Manchester United-Chelsea (FA Cup) - DAZN
19.30 Diretta Goal (Serie A) - SKY SPORT
19.30 Napoli-Udinese (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
19.30 Genoa-Lecce (Serie A) - SKY SPORT
19.30 Brescia-SPAL (Serie A) - SKY SPORT
19.30 Fiorentina-Torino (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
21.00 Atletico Madrid-Real Sociedad (Liga) - DAZN
21.00 Espanyol-Celta (Liga) - DAZN
21.00 Granada-Athletic (Liga) - DAZN
21.00 Leganes-Real Madrid (Liga) - DAZN
21.00 Levante-Getafe (Liga) - DAZN
21.00 Osasuna-Maiorca (Liga) - DAZN
21.00 Siviglia-Valencia (Liga) - DAZN
21.45 Roma-Inter (Serie A) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
