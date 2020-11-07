Oggi in TV, serie A: Cagliari-Samp, Benevento-Spezia e Parma-Fiorentina
13.00 Juventus-Sassuolo (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
13.30 Everton-Manchester United (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
14.00 Cosenza-Brescia (Serie B) - DAZN
14.00 Cremonese-Vicenza (Serie B) - DAZN
14.00 Monza-Frosinone (Serie B) - DAZN
14.00 Pisa-Ascoli (Serie B) - DAZN
14.00 Pordenone-Chievo (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Cagliari-Sampdoria (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
16.00 Empoli-Reggina (Serie B) - DAZN
16.00 Crystal Palace-Leeds (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
16.15 Barcellona-Betis (Liga) - DAZN
18.00 Benevento-Spezia (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
18.30 Chelsea-Sheffield United (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
18.30 Borussia D.-Bayern (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT UNO
20.45 Parma-Fiorentina (Serie A) - e DAZN1
21.00 West Ham-Fulham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
21.00 PSG-Rennes (Ligue 1) - DAZN
21.00 Atletico Madrid-Cadice (Liga) - DAZN
Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n. 13/05 del 10/11/2005
Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione n. 18246
Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 53
Copyright © 2000-2020 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ®
Tutti i diritti riservati
P.IVA 01488100510