Oggi in TV, serie A: Lazio-Inter nel pomeriggio, alle 18.00 Milan-Spezia
11.00 Atalanta-Empoli (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
12.00 Osasuna-Celta (Liga) - DAZN
12.30 Atalanta-Cagliari (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
12.30 Pink Bari-Empoli (Serie A femminile) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT SERIE A
13.00 Leicester-West Ham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
13.00 Southampton-West Bromwich Albion (Premier League) - SKY SPORT ARENA
13.00 St. Johnstone-Celtic (Scottish Premier League) - SKY SPORT COLLECTION
13.00 Fiorentina-Roma (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
14.00 Alaves-Athletic (Liga) - DAZN
15.00 Diretta Goal Serie A - SKY SPORT
15.00 Parma-Verona (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
15.00 Benevento-Bologna (Serie A) - SKY
15.00 Lazio-Inter (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
15.00 Pisa-Cremonese (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Arsenal-Sheffield United (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO
15.00 Wolverhampton-Fulham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
15.00 Savoia-Nocerina (Serie D) - SPORTITALIA
15.30 Wolfsburg-Augsburg (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA
16.00 Levante-Real Madrid (Liga) - DAZN
17.30 Manchester United-Tottenham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
18.00 Milan-Spezia (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
18.00 Bayern-Hertha (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA
18.30 Cadice-Granada (Liga) - DAZN
21.00 Cittadella-Brescia (Serie B) - DAZN e DAZN1
21.00 Barcellona-Siviglia (Liga) - DAZN
