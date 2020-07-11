Oggi in TV, serie A: stasera il big match Juventus-Atalanta
13.30 Norwich-West Ham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
13.30 Watford-Newcastle (Premier League) - SKY SPORT ARENA
16.00 Liverpool-Burnley (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
17.00 Osasuna-Celta (Liga) - DAZN
e DAZN1
17.15 Lazio-Sassuolo (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
18.30 Sheffield United-Chelsea (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
19.30 Brescia-Roma (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
19.30 Valladolid-Barcellona (Liga) - DAZN
21.00 Brighton-Manchester City (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
21.45 Juventus-Atalanta (Serie A) - DAZN
e DAZN1
22.00 Atletico Madrid-Betis (Liga) - DAZN
La partita la puoi vedere solo su DAZN. Attiva ora il tuo abbonamento. Guarda 3 partite di Serie A TIM a giornata a 9,99€/mese. Disdici quando vuoi!
Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n. 13/05 del 10/11/2005
Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione n. 18246
Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 53
Copyright © 2000-2020 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ®
Tutti i diritti riservati
P.IVA 01488100510