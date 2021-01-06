Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendari
Eventi LiveCalciomercato H24MobileNetworkRedazioneContatti
Canali Serie A AtalantaBeneventoBolognaCagliariCrotoneFiorentinaGenoaHellas VeronaInterJuventusLazioMilanNapoliParmaRomaSampdoriaSassuoloSpeziaTorinoUdinese
Canali altre squadre AkragasAlessandriaAscoliAvellinoBariBresciaCasertanaCataniaCesenaFrosinoneLatinaLecceLivornoMonzaNocerinaPalermoPerugiaPescaraPordenonePotenzaRegginaSalernitanaTernanaTrapaniTurrisVeneziaVirtus Entella
Altri canali Serie BSerie CChampions LeagueFantacalcioNazionali
NetworkEventi liveTMW RadioTMW MagazineTMW NewsCalciomercato h24

Oggi in TV, turno infrasettimanale in serie A: stasera Milan-Juventus

Oggi in TV, turno infrasettimanale in serie A: stasera Milan-JuventusTUTTOmercatoWEB.com
© foto di Alessandro Garofalo/Image Sport
Oggi alle 05:30Altre Notizie
di Daniel Uccellieri

12.00 Juventus-Roma (Semifinale Supercoppa italiana femminile) - SKY SPORT UNO
12.30 Cagliari-Benevento (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
15.00 Diretta Goal Serie A - SKY SPORT
15.00 Sampdoria-Inter (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
15.00 Crotone-Roma (Serie A) - SKY SPORT
15.00 Atalanta-Parma (Serie A) - SKY SPORT
15.00 Torino-Verona (Serie A) - SKY SPORT
15.00 Sassuolo-Genoa (Serie A) - SKY SPORT (canale 256 satellite) e SKY SPORT SERIE A
15.00 Lazio-Fiorentina (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
15.00 Bologna-Udinese (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1+
18.00 Napoli-Spezia (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
18.00 Fiorentina-Milan (Semifinale Supercoppa italiana femminile) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT SERIE A
19.00 Lorient-Monaco (Ligue 1) - DAZN
19.00 Brest-Nizza (Ligue 1) - DAZN
20.45 Milan-Juventus (Serie A) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
20.45 Manchester United-Manchester City (League Cup) - DAZN
21.00 St. Etienne-PSG (Ligue 1) - DAZN
21.00 Athletic-Barcellona (Ligue 1) - DAZN
21.00 Lille-Angers (Ligue 1) - DAZN
21.00 Lione-Lens (Ligue 1) - DAZN
21.00 Marsiglia-Montpellier (Ligue 1) - DAZN
21.00 Reims-Digione (Ligue 1) - DAZN
23.15 Boca Juniors-Santos (Copa Libertadores) - DAZN

Articoli correlati
Le principali aperture dei quotidiani italiani e stranieri di mercoledì 6 gennaio 2021 Le principali aperture dei quotidiani italiani e stranieri di mercoledì 6 gennaio...
Ecco le notifiche push per le news! Nuovo servizio gratuito per chi ha le APP di TMW Ecco le notifiche push per le news! Nuovo servizio gratuito per chi ha le APP di...
Un talento al giorno, Charlie Setford: un portiere classe 2004 made in UK Un talento al giorno, Charlie Setford: un portiere classe 2004 made in UK
Altre notizie Altre Notizie
Oggi in TV, turno infrasettimanale in serie A: stasera Milan-Juventus Oggi in TV, turno infrasettimanale in serie A: stasera Milan-Juventus
Le partite di oggi: il programma di mercoledì 6 gennaio Le partite di oggi: il programma di mercoledì 6 gennaio
L'ex viola Gonzalo Rodriguez: "Sempre belle le gare tra Lazio e Fiorentina. In palio punti pesanti" L'ex viola Gonzalo Rodriguez: "Sempre belle le gare tra Lazio e Fiorentina. In palio punti pesanti"
LIVE TMW - Coronavirus, positivi Cuadrado e il dg della Roma Tiago Pinto. Negativo invece Fonseca liveCoronavirus, positivi Cuadrado e il dg della Roma Tiago Pinto. Negativo invece Fonseca
L'ex Zaccheroni: "Grande lavoro di Maldini al Milan. Scudetto? Sarà una corsa a tre" L'ex Zaccheroni: "Grande lavoro di Maldini al Milan. Scudetto? Sarà una corsa a tre"
Ecco le notifiche push per le news! Nuovo servizio gratuito per chi ha le APP di TMW Ecco le notifiche push per le news! Nuovo servizio gratuito per chi ha le APP di TMW
Pussetto operato al crociato. Il tweet dell'Udinese: "Forza Nacho! Ti aspettiamo presto!" Pussetto operato al crociato. Il tweet dell'Udinese: "Forza Nacho! Ti aspettiamo presto!"
Torino, analisi tattica e partitella in vista del Verona. Recuperato Buongiorno, domani i convocati Torino, analisi tattica e partitella in vista del Verona. Recuperato Buongiorno, domani i convocati
Editoriale di Tancredi Palmeri Milan-Juventus, la piccola finale della Juve: se perde è fuori? Perché per il Milan stavolta è diverso. L’Inter raggiunge l’accordo con Gomez, però… Paratici marca Marotta, l’offerta per il Papu c’è Milan-Juventus, la piccola finale della Juve: se perde è fuori? Perché per il Milan stavolta è diverso. L’Inter raggiunge l’accordo con Gomez, però… Paratici marca Marotta,...
Le più lette
1 PROBABILI FORMAZIONI - Serie A, tutte le ultime LIVE sul 16° turno: Immobile è in...
2 Quagliarella vicino alla Juventus? Decisione sua. Ma c'è benedizione di Pirlo e Ranieri...
3 Milan-Juventus, la piccola finale della Juve: se perde è fuori? Perché per il Milan...
4 Mercato no stop - Indiscrezioni, trattative e retroscena del 5 gennaio
5 La ASL potrebbe bloccare la Juventus. Dopo Alex Sandro anche Cuadrado positivo
Ora in radio
Rassegna Stampa 09:05Rassegna Stampa Ogni mattina in diretta la Rassegna Stampa giornaliera
Pianeta Sport 09:30Pianeta Sport Calcio e non solo. L'universo sportivo a portata di radio con...
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com: notizie di calcio e calciomercato
Editor: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994
Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n. 13/05 del 10/11/2005
Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello

Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione n. 18246

Copyright © 2000-2021 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ®
Tutti i diritti riservati

P.IVA 01488100510
Redazione
Eventi TMW
Mobile
RSS
Contatti
Privacy Policy
VERSIONE MOBILE
UspiQuesto periodico è associato all’Unione Stampa Periodica Italiana
TMW Radio
TMW News
TMW Magazine
TMW Mob Calcio 2000