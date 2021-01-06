Oggi in TV, turno infrasettimanale in serie A: stasera Milan-Juventus
12.00 Juventus-Roma (Semifinale Supercoppa italiana femminile) - SKY SPORT UNO
12.30 Cagliari-Benevento (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
15.00 Diretta Goal Serie A - SKY SPORT
15.00 Sampdoria-Inter (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
15.00 Crotone-Roma (Serie A) - SKY SPORT
15.00 Atalanta-Parma (Serie A) - SKY SPORT
15.00 Torino-Verona (Serie A) - SKY SPORT
15.00 Sassuolo-Genoa (Serie A) - SKY SPORT (canale 256 satellite) e SKY SPORT SERIE A
15.00 Lazio-Fiorentina (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
15.00 Bologna-Udinese (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1+
18.00 Napoli-Spezia (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
18.00 Fiorentina-Milan (Semifinale Supercoppa italiana femminile) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT SERIE A
19.00 Lorient-Monaco (Ligue 1) - DAZN
19.00 Brest-Nizza (Ligue 1) - DAZN
20.45 Milan-Juventus (Serie A) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
20.45 Manchester United-Manchester City (League Cup) - DAZN
21.00 St. Etienne-PSG (Ligue 1) - DAZN
21.00 Athletic-Barcellona (Ligue 1) - DAZN
21.00 Lille-Angers (Ligue 1) - DAZN
21.00 Lione-Lens (Ligue 1) - DAZN
21.00 Marsiglia-Montpellier (Ligue 1) - DAZN
21.00 Reims-Digione (Ligue 1) - DAZN
23.15 Boca Juniors-Santos (Copa Libertadores) - DAZN
