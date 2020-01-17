Juventus, Bonucci e i messaggi agli ultrà: "Voglio fare due chiacchiere"

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Il Corriere della Sera pubblica le intercettazioni di Leonardo Bonucci dell'agosto del 2018, quando - appena tornato da Torino - ha cercato di riconquistare gli ultrà. "Mi farebbe piacere quando torno dall’America, fare due chiacchiere per spiegarti come effettivamente sono andate le cose", riporta il quotidiano. Il destinatario è Fabio Trinchero, leader dei Viking. Bonucci è stato oggetto di contestazione al momento del suo rientro in bianconero dopo l'anno al Milan ma, secondo il giornale, era più un pretesto per il caro biglietti.