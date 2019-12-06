  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com: notizie di calcio e calciomercato
atalanta
bologna
brescia
cagliari
fiorentina
genoa
hellasverona
inter
juventus
lazio
lecce
milan
napoli
parma
roma
sampdoria
sassuolo
spal
torino
udinese
 
HOME
SONDAGGIO
Qual è il vostro miglior acquisto dopo il primo trimestre?
  Muriel (Atalanta)
  Nainggolan (Cagliari)
  Ribery (Fiorentina)
  Lukaku (Inter)
  De Ligt (Juventus)
  Hernandez (Milan)
  Kulusevski (Parma)
  Lozano (Napoli)
  Smalling (Roma)
  Caputo (Sassuolo)

[ Risultati sondaggio ]
La Giovane Italia
Altre Notizie

Napoli, Ballardini elogia Di Lorenzo: "Non pensavo fosse così bravo"

06.12.2019 00:41 di Marco Conterio  Twitter:    articolo letto 650 volte
© foto di Federico Gaetano

L'ex tecnico del Genoa Davide Ballardini è intervenuto a Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli elogiando il terzino azzurro Giovanni Di Lorenzo: "Il nostro campionato è difficilissimo, bisogna sempre avere le motivazioni al massimo. Di Lorenzo? L'avevo incontrato la stagione scorsa in un Genoa-Empoli. Mi piaceva, ma non pensavo fosse così bravo. Ha personalità e qualità, sia tecniche che fisiche. Non credevo riuscisse ad imporsi anche al Napoli. Complimenti al Napoli e Ancelotti che riesce a farlo rendere così".
ARTICOLI CORRELATI
Stampa la notizia

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

Altre notizie Altre Notizie

EDITORIALE DI: Enzo Bucchioni

Tonali alla Juventus, Kulusevski all’Inter a gennaio: patto di non aggressione. Conte e Sarri, ecco chi vincerà. Ibra al Milan, presto l’annuncio. Napoli, un compromesso per portare Ancelotti a fine stagione

Tonali alla Juventus, Kulusevski all’Inter a gennaio: patto di non aggressione. Conte e Sarri, ecco chi vincerà. Ibra al Milan, presto l’annuncio. Napoli, un compromesso per portare Ancelotti a fine stagione

Primo piano

...con Cecere

...con Cecere “Radu? Il percorso di crescita è in linea con le aspettative di tutti, dopo questa stagione tornerà all’Inter e si giocherà il suo posto con Handanovic“. Così a TuttoMercatoWeb l’agente del portiere del Genoa, Crescenzo Cecere. Al Genoa è cresciuto e si è imposto come uno dei portieri...
   Editore: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994 Partita IVA 01488100510   

MEDIA PARTNERS  | NEWS TICKER  | MOBILE  | RSS  | VERSIONE MOBILE

Tutti i diritti riservati - Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n° 13/05 del 10/11/2005 - Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Privacy Policy - Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione al n° 18246
Copyright © 2000-2019 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ® - Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 53