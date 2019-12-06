Napoli, Ballardini elogia Di Lorenzo: "Non pensavo fosse così bravo"

© foto di Federico Gaetano

L'ex tecnico del Genoa Davide Ballardini è intervenuto a Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli elogiando il terzino azzurro Giovanni Di Lorenzo: "Il nostro campionato è difficilissimo, bisogna sempre avere le motivazioni al massimo. Di Lorenzo? L'avevo incontrato la stagione scorsa in un Genoa-Empoli. Mi piaceva, ma non pensavo fosse così bravo. Ha personalità e qualità, sia tecniche che fisiche. Non credevo riuscisse ad imporsi anche al Napoli. Complimenti al Napoli e Ancelotti che riesce a farlo rendere così".