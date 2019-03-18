  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Da TUTTOmercatoWEB.com le ultime notizie di calcio mercato su Juve, Milan, Inter, Napoli, Roma
La Giovane Italia
Viareggio Cup: il programma degli ottavi di finale

18.03.2019 10:02 di Alessio De Silvestro   articolo letto 3763 volte

Domani si torna in campo per giocare gli ottavi di finale della 71esima edizione delle Viareggio Cup. Ecco le partite in programma e i risultati e marcatori dell'ultima giornata:

Le partite in programma:
ATHLETICO PARANAENSE-BEREKUM CHELSEA
Larderello (PI) / Stadio “Florentia” (ore 15)

RAPPRESENTATIVA SERIE D-INTER
Santa Croce sull'Arno (PI) / Stadio “Masini” (ore 15)

PARMA-FK RFS
Levanto (SP) / Stadio “Scaramuccia-Raso” (ore 15) (Sintetico)

BRAGA-SASSUOLO
Carrara (MS) / Stadio “dei Marmi” (ore 15) (Sintetico)

MILAN-BRUGES
Forte dei Marmi (LU) / Stadio “Necchi-Balloni” (ore 15)

GENOA-EMPOLI
La Spezia / Intels training center “Ferdeghini” (ore 15.45) (Sintetico)

BOLOGNA-DUKLA PRAGA
La Spezia / Intels training center “Ferdeghini” (ore 18) (Sintetico)

FIORENTINA-TORINO
Altopascio (LU) / Stadio Comunale (ore 19.30) (Sintetico)

I risultati della sesta giornata:
SASSUOLO-PONTEDERA 6-0
Reti: 24' pt. Pellegrini (S), 27' Mattioli (S); 7' st. Masangu (S), 9' Pellegrini (S), 21' Mattioli (S), 31' Oddei (S).

FK RFS-BENEVENTO 1-0
Rete: 31' st. Regza (F).

MILAN-CARRARESE 3-0
Reti: 13' pt. Olzer (M), 20' Olzer (M), 31' Di Gesù (M).

BEREKUM CHELSEA-SPEZIA 1-0
Rete: 12' st. Attuquaye (B).

FIORENTINA-WESTCHESTER UNITED 3-0
Reti: 23' pt. Montiel (F), 37' N. Pierozzi (F), 40' Montiel rig. (F).

KRASNODAR-PERUGIA 1-2
Reti: 2' pt. Ndir (P); 41' st. Kolomitsev (K), 51' Settimi (P).

GENOA-ATLANTIDA JUNIORS 1-1
Reti: 16' pt. Echeverry (A); 2' st. Diakhate (G).

DUKLA PRAGA-LIVORNO 3-1
Reti: 22' pt. Vera William Mackleyther (D), 32' Studnicka (D); 4' st. Haoudi (L), 7' Studnicka (D).

RAPPRESENTATIVA SERIE D-SALERNITANA 2-0
Reti: 17' st. Sall (R), 45' Kallon (R).

UNDER 19 CINA-SPAL 0-2
Reti: 28' pt. Spina (S), 43' Spina (S).
Le scuse ad Allegri e le scuse di Spalletti: trova la differenza. Napoli, la strada per essere grande si fa in salita. Bologna, Sinisa ha smontato la testa. Gravina-Brunelli-De Siervo, asse contro Di Maio che vuole far perdere al calcio 2 miliardi

