Viareggio Cup: il programma degli ottavi di finale

Domani si torna in campo per giocare gli ottavi di finale della 71esima edizione delle Viareggio Cup. Ecco le partite in programma e i risultati e marcatori dell'ultima giornata:
Le partite in programma:
ATHLETICO PARANAENSE-BEREKUM CHELSEA
Larderello (PI) / Stadio “Florentia” (ore 15)
RAPPRESENTATIVA SERIE D-INTER
Santa Croce sull'Arno (PI) / Stadio “Masini” (ore 15)
PARMA-FK RFS
Levanto (SP) / Stadio “Scaramuccia-Raso” (ore 15) (Sintetico)
BRAGA-SASSUOLO
Carrara (MS) / Stadio “dei Marmi” (ore 15) (Sintetico)
MILAN-BRUGES
Forte dei Marmi (LU) / Stadio “Necchi-Balloni” (ore 15)
GENOA-EMPOLI
La Spezia / Intels training center “Ferdeghini” (ore 15.45) (Sintetico)
BOLOGNA-DUKLA PRAGA
La Spezia / Intels training center “Ferdeghini” (ore 18) (Sintetico)
FIORENTINA-TORINO
Altopascio (LU) / Stadio Comunale (ore 19.30) (Sintetico)
I risultati della sesta giornata:
SASSUOLO-PONTEDERA 6-0
Reti: 24' pt. Pellegrini (S), 27' Mattioli (S); 7' st. Masangu (S), 9' Pellegrini (S), 21' Mattioli (S), 31' Oddei (S).
FK RFS-BENEVENTO 1-0
Rete: 31' st. Regza (F).
MILAN-CARRARESE 3-0
Reti: 13' pt. Olzer (M), 20' Olzer (M), 31' Di Gesù (M).
BEREKUM CHELSEA-SPEZIA 1-0
Rete: 12' st. Attuquaye (B).
FIORENTINA-WESTCHESTER UNITED 3-0
Reti: 23' pt. Montiel (F), 37' N. Pierozzi (F), 40' Montiel rig. (F).
KRASNODAR-PERUGIA 1-2
Reti: 2' pt. Ndir (P); 41' st. Kolomitsev (K), 51' Settimi (P).
GENOA-ATLANTIDA JUNIORS 1-1
Reti: 16' pt. Echeverry (A); 2' st. Diakhate (G).
DUKLA PRAGA-LIVORNO 3-1
Reti: 22' pt. Vera William Mackleyther (D), 32' Studnicka (D); 4' st. Haoudi (L), 7' Studnicka (D).
RAPPRESENTATIVA SERIE D-SALERNITANA 2-0
Reti: 17' st. Sall (R), 45' Kallon (R).
UNDER 19 CINA-SPAL 0-2
Reti: 28' pt. Spina (S), 43' Spina (S).