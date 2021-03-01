Premier League, stasera Everton-Southampton. Il quadro completo dopo 26 giornate
Questa sera si completa il 26° turno di Premier League con Everton-Southampton. I Toffees vincendo hanno l'opportunità di restare a pari punti col Liverpool. La squadra di Carlo Ancelotti ha inoltre una partita da recuperare e potrebbe virtualmente essere in zona Champions. Southampton sprofondato in una grande crisi, culminata con lo 0-9 subito contro il Manchester United: sono 8 le partite senza vittorie che hanno fatto precipitare i Saints dal settimo al quattordicesimo posto. Di seguito il quadro completo dell'ultima giornata di Premier League, la classifica, il prossimo turno e i marcatori:
MANCHESTER CITY-WEST HAM 2-1 - 30' Ruben Dias (M), 43' Antonio (W), 68' Stones (M)
WEST BROMWICH-BRIGHTON 1-0 - 11' Bartley
LEEDS-ASTON VILLA 0-1 - 5' El Ghazi
NEWCASTLE-WOLVERHAMPTON 1-1 - 52' Lascelles (N), 73' Ruben Neves (W)
LEICESTER-ARSENAL 1-3 - 6' Tielemans (L), 39' David Luiz (A), 45+2' Lacazette rig. (A), 52' Pépé
CRYSTAL PALACE-FULHAM 0-0
TOTTENHAM-BURNLEY 4-0 - 2' e 55' Bale, 15' Kane, 31' Lucas Moura
CHELSEA-MANCHESTER UNITED 0-0
SHEFFIELD UNITED-LIVERPOOL 0-2 - 48' Jones, 64' Bryan aut.
EVERTON-SOUTHAMPTON ore 21
Classifica
Manchester City 62
Manchester United 50
Leicester 49
West Ham 45
Chelsea 44
Liverpool 43
Everton 40**
Tottenham 39*
Aston Villa 39**
Arsenal 37
Leeds 35
Wolverhampton 34
Crystal Palace 33
Southampton 30
Burnley 28
Brighton 26
Newcastle 26
Fulham 23
West Bromwich Albion 17
Sheffield United 11
*una partita in meno
** due partite in meno
Prossimo turno
MANCHESTER CITY-WOLVERHAMPTON 2 marzo, ore 21
BURNLEY-LEICESTER 3 marzo, ore 19
SHEFFIELD UNITED-ASTON VILLA 3 marzo, ore 19
CRYSTAL PALACE-MANCHESTER UNITED 3 marzo, ore 21.15
FULHAM-TOTTENHAM 4 marzo, ore 19
WEST BROMWICH-EVERTON 4 marzo, ore 19
LIVERPOOL-CHELSEA 4 marzo, ore 21.15
Marcatori
17 reti: Salah (Liverpool)
15 reti: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)
14 reti: Kane (Tottenham)
13 reti: Son (Tottenham), Bamford (Leeds), Calvert-Lewin (Everton)
12 reti: Vardy (Leicester)
11 reti: Gundogan (Manchester City)
10 reti: Wilson (Newcastle) e Watkins (Aston Villa)
