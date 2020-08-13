Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniRisultati
ufficiale

la Premier League 2020/21 riparte il 12 settembre. Finirà il 23 maggio

UFFICIALE: la Premier League 2020/21 riparte il 12 settembre. Finirà il 23 maggioTUTTOmercatoWEB.com
© foto di Federico De Luca
Oggi alle 14:28Calcio estero
di Raimondo De Magistris

La Premier League 2020/21 riparte il 12 settembre. La FA con un comunicato ha reso note le date del prossimo campionato, che inizierà tra un mese e finirà domenica 23 maggio. Ecco le giornate.

Matchweek 1: sabato 12 settembre
Matchweek 2: sabato 19 settembre
Matchweek 3: sabato 26 settembre
Matchweek 4: sabato 3 ottobre
Matchweek 5: sabato 17 ottobre
Matchweek 6: sabato 24 ottobre
Matchweek 7: sabato 31 ottobre
Matchweek 8: sabato 7 novembre
Matchweek 9: sabato 21 novembre
Matchweek 10: sabato 28 novembre
Matchweek 11: sabato 5 dicembre
Matchweek 12: sabato 12 dicembre
Matchweek 13: mercoledì 16 dicembre
Matchweek 14: sabato 19 dicembre
Matchweek 15: sabato 26 dicembre
Matchweek 16: lunedì 28 dicembre
Matchweek 17: sabato 2 gennaio
Matchweek 18a: mercoledì 13 gennaio
Matchweek 19: sabato 16 gennaio
Matchweek 18b: mercoledì 20 gennaio
Matchweek 20: sabato 23 gennaio
Matchweek 21: sabato 30 gennaio
Matchweek 22: mercoledì 3 febbraio
Matchweek 23: sabato 6 febbraio
Matchweek 24: sabato 13 febbraio
Matchweek 25: sabato 20 febbraio
Matchweek 26: sabato 27 febbraio
Matchweek 27: sabato 6 marzo
Matchweek 28: sabato 13 marzo
Matchweek 29: sabato 20 marzo
Matchweek 30: sabato 3 marzo
Matchweek 31: sabato 10 aprile
Matchweek 32: sabato 17 aprile
Matchweek 33: sabato 24 aprile
Matchweek 34: sabato 1 maggio
Matchweek 35: sabato 8 maggio
Matchweek 36: mercoledì 12 maggio
Matchweek 37: sabato 15 maggio
Matchweek 38: domenica 23 maggio

Editoriale di Luca Marchetti Beffa Atalanta, la Lazio e le stelle. Inter sbarca Zhang. Le mosse di Napoli e Milan Beffa Atalanta, la Lazio e le stelle. Inter sbarca Zhang. Le mosse di Napoli e Milan Un'atroce beffa, dopo essersela giocata alla pari...
