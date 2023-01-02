ufficiale
Newcastle, riecco Dubravka. Interrotto dopo soli 6 mesi il prestito al Manchester United
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com
Martin Dubravka torna al Newcastle. È ufficiale l'interruzione del prestito del portiere slovacco al Manchester United, dopo che i Magpies hanno deciso di riportarlo alla base già a metà stagione. Questo il comunicato dei bianconeri sull'estremo difensore classe '89:
🧤 Martin Dúbravka has returned to #NUFC after being recalled from his loan spell with Manchester United.
— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 1, 2023
Altre notizie Calcio estero
Editoriale di Niccolò Ceccarini Juventus, il Borussia pronto a muoversi per McKennie. Ipotesi Dalot e Fresneda per la fascia. Milan, c’è il portiere: Devis Vásquez. Inter, per la difesa anche Lukeba e Becao...
Le più lette
Primo piano