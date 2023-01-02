Martin Dubravka torna al Newcastle. È ufficiale l'interruzione del prestito del portiere slovacco al Manchester United, dopo che i Magpies hanno deciso di riportarlo alla base già a metà stagione. Questo il comunicato dei bianconeri sull'estremo difensore classe '89:

🧤 Martin Dúbravka has returned to #NUFC after being recalled from his loan spell with Manchester United.

— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 1, 2023