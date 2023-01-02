Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniCalendari
ufficiale

Newcastle, riecco Dubravka. Interrotto dopo soli 6 mesi il prestito al Manchester United

Oggi alle 11:56Calcio estero
di Giacomo Iacobellis

Martin Dubravka torna al Newcastle. È ufficiale l'interruzione del prestito del portiere slovacco al Manchester United, dopo che i Magpies hanno deciso di riportarlo alla base già a metà stagione. Questo il comunicato dei bianconeri sull'estremo difensore classe '89:

