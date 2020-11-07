Palm Beach Stars, preso l'ex laziale Brayan Perea
Il Palm Beach Stars, squadra statunitense, ha ufficializzato l'acquisto del colombiano, ex Lazio, Brayan Perea, che in Italia ha indossato anche la maglia del Perugia. Il sudamericano nella scorsa stagione ha giocato con il Tamperley, club di Buenos Aires: l'operazione è stata condotta da Alexander Garini e dal CEO del club, Tony Iafrate.
Welcome @brayanperea 🙌⭐️🔥 Perea began his career playing for the youth ranks of Deportivo Cali. He made his first team debut 2011 against Boyacá Chicó. Perea represented the Colombia U-20 at the 2013 South American Youth Championship. He scored a goal in the tournament against Argentina in the last match of the group stages. Eventually, Colombia won the championship and qualified for the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup. On 2013, it was announced that Perea signed a 5-year deal with Lazio. He made his Europa League debut against Catania. On 2019 it was confirmed, that Perea had joined Independiente Santa Fe, and in 2020 that he had joined Argentine club Club Atlético Temperley
