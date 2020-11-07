Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniRisultati
Eventi LiveCalciomercato H24MobileNetworkRedazioneContatti
Canali Serie A AtalantaBeneventoBolognaCagliariCrotoneFiorentinaGenoaHellas VeronaInterJuventusLazioMilanNapoliParmaRomaSampdoriaSassuoloSpeziaTorinoUdinese
Canali altre squadre AkragasAlessandriaAscoliAvellinoBariBresciaCasertanaCataniaCesenaFrosinoneLatinaLecceLivornoMonzaNocerinaPalermoPerugiaPescaraPordenonePotenzaRegginaSalernitanaTernanaTrapaniTurrisVenezia
Altri canali Serie BSerie CChampions LeagueFantacalcioNazionali
NetworkEventi liveTMW RadioTMW MagazineTMW NewsCalciomercato h24
ufficiale

Palm Beach Stars, preso l'ex laziale Brayan Perea

UFFICIALE: Palm Beach Stars, preso l'ex laziale Brayan PereaTUTTOmercatoWEB.com
© foto di Federico De Luca
Oggi alle 10:32Calcio estero
di Andrea Losapio

Il Palm Beach Stars, squadra statunitense, ha ufficializzato l'acquisto del colombiano, ex Lazio, Brayan Perea, che in Italia ha indossato anche la maglia del Perugia. Il sudamericano nella scorsa stagione ha giocato con il Tamperley, club di Buenos Aires: l'operazione è stata condotta da Alexander Garini e dal CEO del club, Tony Iafrate.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Welcome @brayanperea 🙌⭐️🔥 Perea began his career playing for the youth ranks of Deportivo Cali. He made his first team debut 2011 against Boyacá Chicó. Perea represented the Colombia U-20 at the 2013 South American Youth Championship. He scored a goal in the tournament against Argentina in the last match of the group stages. Eventually, Colombia won the championship and qualified for the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup. On 2013, it was announced that Perea signed a 5-year deal with Lazio. He made his Europa League debut against Catania. On 2019 it was confirmed, that Perea had joined Independiente Santa Fe, and in 2020 that he had joined Argentine club Club Atlético Temperley

Un post condiviso da Palm Beach Stars (@palmbeachstars) in data:

Articoli correlati
Lazio, Perea attacca il club: "Voglio chiudere questo ciclo" Lazio, Perea attacca il club: "Voglio chiudere questo ciclo"
Lazio, Viviani obiettivo per giugno. A gennaio via gli esuberi Lazio, Viviani obiettivo per giugno. A gennaio via gli esuberi
Lazio, Perea verso l'Argentina: può finire al Chacarita Juniors Lazio, Perea verso l'Argentina: può finire al Chacarita Juniors
Altre notizie Calcio estero
Proverai a portare Messi all'Atletico? Suarez: "No. A me interessa solo che sia felice..." Proverai a portare Messi all'Atletico? Suarez: "No. A me interessa solo che sia felice..."
Maradona resterà ricoverato almeno fino a lunedì: è affetto da sindrome di astinenza Maradona resterà ricoverato almeno fino a lunedì: è affetto da sindrome di astinenza
Doppia tegola in casa Real Madrid: Casemiro e Hazard sono positivi al Covid-19 Doppia tegola in casa Real Madrid: Casemiro e Hazard sono positivi al Covid-19
UFFICIALE: Palm Beach Stars, preso l'ex laziale Brayan Perea ufficialePalm Beach Stars, preso l'ex laziale Brayan Perea
VIDEO - I Saints in vetta alla Premier. Southampton-Newcastle 2-0: gol e highlights VIDEO - I Saints in vetta alla Premier. Southampton-Newcastle 2-0: gol e highlights
Matthaus gioca Dortmund-Bayern: "Se Favre vuole vincere dovrà pensare ad attaccare" Matthaus gioca Dortmund-Bayern: "Se Favre vuole vincere dovrà pensare ad attaccare"
Il CAS rigetta l'appello di Munir e del Marocco: non potrà giocare con la Nazionale africana Il CAS rigetta l'appello di Munir e del Marocco: non potrà giocare con la Nazionale africana
La proposta di Burgos: "I pareggi 0-0 non devono dare punti. Così s'incentivano i gol" La proposta di Burgos: "I pareggi 0-0 non devono dare punti. Così s'incentivano i gol"
Editoriale di Niccolò Ceccarini Milan, Ibra da blindare subito. Per il futuro occhi di nuovo su Szoboszlai. Inter al lavoro per il rinnovo di Lautaro fino al 2025. Alaba un’occasione ma c’è anche la Juventus Milan, Ibra da blindare subito. Per il futuro occhi di nuovo su Szoboszlai. Inter al lavoro per il rinnovo di Lautaro fino al 2025. Alaba un’occasione ma c’è anche la Juventus...
Le più lette
1 LIVE TMW - Coronavirus, Caos Lazio: tutte le ultime. Lotito: "Positivo vuol dire...
2 Lotito: "Positivo vuol dire contagioso, no? Batteri anche nella vagina ma mica tutti...
3 PROBABILI FORMAZIONI - Tutte le ultime sul 7° turno di A LIVE! Dzeko out, c'è Borja...
4 La Lazio e il caos tamponi: dal Brugge alla Juve, la cronistoria e cosa rischia
5 La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Si aggrava la posizione della Lazio. Rischi sportivi e...
Ora in radio
Sabato Sport Live 15:05Sabato Sport Live Aggiornamenti live di tutte le partite di Campionato Serie A...
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com: notizie di calcio e calciomercato
Editor: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994
Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n. 13/05 del 10/11/2005
Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello

Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione n. 18246
Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 53

Copyright © 2000-2020 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ®
Tutti i diritti riservati

P.IVA 01488100510
Redazione
Eventi TMW
Mobile
RSS
Contatti
Privacy Policy
VERSIONE MOBILE
TMW Radio
TMW News
TMW Magazine
TMW Mob Calcio 2000