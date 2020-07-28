Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniRisultati
ufficiale

Sassuolo femminile, presa la baby maltese Bugeja: "Non vedo l'ora di iniziare"

Oggi alle 15:49Calcio femminile
di Tommaso Maschio

Colpo in prospettiva per il Sassuolo femminile. Il club emiliano ha infatti prelevato dal Mgarr United l’attaccante classe 2004 Haley Bugeja già nel giro della Nazionale maltese maggiore. Ad ufficializzare l’operazione sono state la Federcalcio maltese (MFA) e la stessa giocatrice.

“È giunto il momento di chiudere un capitolo molto bello della mia vita e iniziarne uno nuovo. Posso dire con orgoglio di aver firmato con il Sassuolo, squadra di Serie A italiana. - le parole della giovane calciatrice - Non vedo l'ora di iniziare coi colori verde e nero”

ANNOUNCEMENT! 🎉

Malta 🇲🇹 international Haley Bugeja has put pen to paper with Serie A side Sassuolo as women's football...

Pubblicato da MFA Women's Football su Martedì 28 luglio 2020

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

The time has come to close a very beautiful chapter in my life.But with that being said a new one is also starting.I can proudly say that I have signed for US Sassuolo in the Serie A,Italy.I cannot wait to get started in the green and black colours💚🖤 I would like to dedicate this post mainly to my family who have stuck by my side for the past 16 years,taken me to practice for the last 11 and have always been there to support me through whatever obstacle came my way. Mgarr United has been my home for the past 5 years,a club that will forever have a special place in my heart and will never let go of.I have met incredible people,been coached by amazing coaches and had the pleasure to share the pitch alongside my fellow teammates whom i consider to be family.We’ve made memories which I’ll cherish for the rest of my life,had our ups and downs like everyone else but above all came out stronger through each and every experience. A big thank you to every single coach ive worked with for the past 11 years starting from the very first one at Birkirkara FC,followed by all my National Team coaches,down to the last ones here at Mgarr United.I surely wouldn’t have made it to where i am without your guidance in this beautiful game. A thank you goes out to @reflextotalfitness , @intersportmalta ,and @hudson_malta for there constant support and to the people at @sportspromalta for making this dream all a reality. To my family & friends,I’ll miss you so much but this was never going to be a goodbye.I’ll see you very soon and want to remind you that no amount of distance will ever change the way i feel about you. #ForzaSassuolo💚🖤

Un post condiviso da Haley Bugeja (@bugeja_haley) in data:

Editoriale di Fabrizio Biasin Juve: Sarri ha vinto due volte, ecco perché. Inter: la richiesta di Conte al club. Milan: Ibra, Donnarumma e una mossa ancora più importante. Top 11: la sorpresa è Amrabat Juve: Sarri ha vinto due volte, ecco perché. Inter: la richiesta di Conte al club. Milan: Ibra, Donnarumma e una mossa ancora più importante. Top 11: la sorpresa è Amrabat...
