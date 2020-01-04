FA Cup, i risultati del 3° turno: City e Leicester avanti, replay United

Leicester e Manchester City avanti in FA CUP. Le foxes si sono imposte 2-0 contro il Wigan, mentre i ragazzi di Guardiola hanno rifilato 4 reti al Port Vale. Solo 0-0 per il Manchester United in casa del Wolverhampton: servirà il replay della sfida.

Birmingham-Blackburn 2-1 - 4' Crowley (BI), 61' Armstrong (BL), 90' Bela (BI)

Bristol City-Shrewsbury 1-1 - 30' Diedhiou (B), 48' Goss (S)

Burnley-Peterborough 4-2 - 8', 52' Rodriguez (B), 15' Pieters (B), 23' Hendrick (B), 39' Toney (P), 76' Jade-Jones (P)

Milwall-Newport 3-0 - 7' Smith, 64' Mahoney, 82' Bradshaw

Rochdale-Newcastle 1-1 - 17' Almiron (N), 79' Wilbraham (R)

Rotherham-Hull City 2-3 - 16', 66', 93' Eaves (H), 20' Smith (R), 43' Vassell (R)

Brentford-Stoke City 1-0 - 43' Marcondes

Brighton-Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 - 65' Reach

Cardiff-Carlisle 2-2 - 12' Bridge (CARL), 45' McKirdy (CARL), 50' Paterson (CARD), 55' Whyte (CARD)

Fulham-Aston Villa 2-1 - 54' Knockaert (F), 63' El-Ghazi (A), 74' Arter (F)

Oxford United-Hartlepool 4-1 - 9' Kitching (H), 51' Hall (O), 66' Baptiste (O), 84' Fosu (O), 87' Taylor (O)

Preston-Norwich 2-4 - 2', 38', 61' Idah (N), 28' Hernandez (N), 48' Bodin (P), 84' Harrop (P)

Reading-Blackpool 2-2 - 28' Delfouneso (B), 57' Baldock (R), 60' Gnanduillet (B), 66' Loader (R)

Southampton-Huddersfield 2-0 - 47' Smallbone, 87' Vokins

Watford-Tranmere 3-3 - 12' Dele-Bashiru (W), 14' Chalobah (W), 34' Pereyra (W), 65' Kenning (T), 78' Monthe (T), 87' Mullin (T)

Borunemouth-Luton 4-0 - 8', 79' Billing, 67' Wilson, 82' Solanke

Leicester-Wigan 2-0 - 19' aut.Pearce, 40' Barnes

Manchester City-Port Vale 4-1 - 19' Zincenko (M), 35' Pope (P), 42' Aguero (M), 58' Harwood-Bellis (M), 76' Foden (M)

Wolverhampton-Manchester United 0-0