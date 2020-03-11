Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniRisultati
Emergenza Coronavirus. Trump: "Vinceremo il Covid-19. Abbiamo i migliori medici al mondo"

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport
Oggi alle 21:23Serie A
di Lorenzo Di Benedetto

Il Presidente degli Stati Uniti, Donald Trump, attraverso il proprio profilo Twitter, ha parlato dell'emergenza Coronavirus: "L'America è il paese più grande del mondo. Abbiamo i migliori scienziati, medici, infermieri e operatori sanitari. Sono persone fantastiche che fanno cose fenomenali ogni giorno, abbiamo il più grande sistema sanitario, esperti, scienziati e medici in tutto il mondo. Insieme vinceremo questa battaglia. Sono pronto a sfruttare tutto il potere del Governo Federale per affrontare la nostra attuale sfida del CoronaVirus!".

