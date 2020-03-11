Emergenza Coronavirus. Trump: "Vinceremo il Covid-19. Abbiamo i migliori medici al mondo"

Il Presidente degli Stati Uniti, Donald Trump, attraverso il proprio profilo Twitter, ha parlato dell'emergenza Coronavirus: "L'America è il paese più grande del mondo. Abbiamo i migliori scienziati, medici, infermieri e operatori sanitari. Sono persone fantastiche che fanno cose fenomenali ogni giorno, abbiamo il più grande sistema sanitario, esperti, scienziati e medici in tutto il mondo. Insieme vinceremo questa battaglia. Sono pronto a sfruttare tutto il potere del Governo Federale per affrontare la nostra attuale sfida del CoronaVirus!".

America is the Greatest Country in the world. We have the best scientists, doctors, nurses and health care professionals. They are amazing people who do phenomenal things every day.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2020

....We have the greatest healthcare system, experts, scientists and doctors anywhere in the world. Together, we will PREVAIL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2020

....Together we are putting into policy a plan to prevent, detect, treat and create a vaccine against CoronaVirus to save lives in America and the world. America will get it done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2020