Fiorentina, Pedro nel mirino del Gremio: può sostituire Tardelli

© foto di Federico De Luca

La redazione brasiliana di 90min.com parla del Gremio e del suo interesse per l'attaccante della Fiorentina Pedro. La squadra di Porto Alegre aveva puntato forte sull'attaccante Tardelli, ma viste le sue scarse prestazioni le strade del club e del giocatore si divideranno presto. Per questo - riporta la testata - la dirigenza dei brasiliani sembra intenzionata a provare il tutto per tutto per Pedro, finora utilizzato con il lumicino da Montella. La trattativa è molto dura ma il Gremio spera di poter riuscire a convincere la Fiorentina, già contattata nelle scorse settimane. E sotto Natale proverà l'offensiva finale.