Inter, Candreva: "Conte è esigente ma tira fuori il meglio da ognuno"

© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews

Antonio Candreva, esterno dell'Inter, ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni sul Match Programme nerazzurro in vista della sfida contro il Parma: "Per il ruolo che ricopro devo stare sempre 'acceso' come diciamo noi, sempre concentrato, come i miei compagni. Tutti sono coinvolti perché uno sbaglio può influire sull'andamento dell'azione o della partita. Sacrificio e lavoro sono essenziali. Quello che sto facendo ora è un ruolo che ho fatto per la prima volta all'Europeo con molta dedizione perché è fisicamente impegnativo e richiede attenzione per curare sia la parte difensiva che quella offensiva. Conte ci può dare uno slancio in più, è forte ed esigente, ma tira fuori il meglio. Stiamo dimostrando di essere un bel gruppo con margini di miglioramento, voglia di fare bene e di puntare in alto".