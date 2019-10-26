Inzaghi: "Chi gioca in E.League è svantaggiato". E propone una soluzione

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Come stanno i calciatori? E' una delle domande poste in conferenza stampa a Simone Inzaghi, allenatore della Lazio che in conferenza stampa s'è lamentato del calendario internazionale e, in particolar modo, dell'Europa League che viene disputata di giovedì: "Non sono in grado di rispondere, ho messo l'allenamento nel pomeriggio per dare più recupero. Siamo rientrati solo ieri. Abbiamo qualche giocatore che ha accusato stanchezza, speriamo non ci siano problemi muscolari. Poi sceglierò la formazione, giocando di giovedì e di domenica le squadre che fanno l'Europa League sono svantaggiate. Anticipando di due settimane l'inizio del campionato non ci sarebbero questi problemi. Senza mettere i due turni infrasettimali, insomma. Le squadre che fanno l'Europa League sarebbero più tutelate, avremmo potuto giocare di lunedì. Con l'inizio del campionato in anticipo tutti gli ex sportivi sarebbero contenti, e non ci sarebbe un affollamento di partite ravvicinate".

