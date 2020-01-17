Juventus, Emre Can rischia gli Europei e chiede un confronto col club

La Gazzetta dello Sport ha fatto il punto sulla situazione relativa Emre Can. Il centrocampista tedesco non è stato impiegato nemmeno in Coppa Italia, dopo l'esclusione dalla lista Champions. Fin qui per lui solo 8 partite di Serie A, di cui solamente 2 da titolare. Il giocatore rischia gli Europei e ha già parlato in merito col commissario tecnico della Germania, Joachim Low. Per questo motivo, attraverso l'agente, ha chiesto un confronto per decidere il futuro.