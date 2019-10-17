Milan, due vie per Donnarumma: tagliarsi lo stipendio o rischio cessione

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Ci sono due possibilità per il futuro di Gianluigi Donnarumma, portiere del Milan e della Nazionale italiana. Il suo stipendio scade fra poco meno di due anni, con Raiola già pronto a parlare con il club per un eventuale prolungamento. La società è intenzionata a offrire un contratto lungo, ma decurtato, intorno ai quattro milioni annui. In caso di rifiuto una cessione già a gennaio non sarebbe da escludere - secondo SportMediaset - soprattutto perché a giugno varrebbe solo 25-30 milioni di euro, entrando nell'ultimo anno di contratto.