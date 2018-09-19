Milan, Gattuso: “Reina un leader. Donnarumma copi il suo atteggiamento”

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Il tecnico del Milan Gennaro Gattuso nel corso della conferenza stampa alla vigilia del match di Europa League contro il Dudelange ha elogiato l'atteggiamento del portiere Pepe Reina arrivato in estate dal Napoli: "Ha portato tanto, è un leader, è uno che nello spogliatoio del Milan sembra esserci da anni invece sono solo due mesi. E' il primo che rispetta le regole, è un ragazzo solare e positivo, un atleta coerente e professionista. Arriva sempre prima al campo di allenamento e Gigio deve fare copia-incolla dell'atteggiamento che ha Reina, per la passione che mette per fare il suo mestiere".