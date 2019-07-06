  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Raiola esce allo scoperto per Pogba: Juventus alla finestra

06.07.2019 11:30 di Daniel Uccellieri   articolo letto 13822 volte
© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Mino Raiola è uscito allo scoperto: "Pogba vuole lasciare il club e lo United lo sa" ha detto l'agente ieri parlando al Times. Come riporta Tuttosport, il francese, atteso per il ritiro dei Red Devils, potrebbe avare un colloquio con Solskjaer, che ha iniziato ad allenare il gruppo già lunedì scorso. Il norvegese ha sempre ribadito di voler mettere Pogba al centro del progetto, ma al contempo il club si è mosso ed ha scandagliato il mercato per capire quali alternative possano esserci. La Juventus - si legge- attende l'evolversi della situazione: l'aspetto ambientale potrebbe essere decisivo per Pogba, un giocatore che a Manchester ha sofferto la diffidenza dell’ambiente e le continue e spesso ingiustificate critiche ricevute.
Icardi-Juventus, decisivi gli ultimi giorni di mercato. De Ligt arriva, Paratici a caccia di un esterno sinistro: ipotesi Darmian. Bianconeri ancora in pressing su Chiesa. Marotta e Ausilio al lavoro per anticipare l’arrivo di Lukaku

