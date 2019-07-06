Raiola esce allo scoperto per Pogba: Juventus alla finestra

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Mino Raiola è uscito allo scoperto: "Pogba vuole lasciare il club e lo United lo sa" ha detto l'agente ieri parlando al Times. Come riporta Tuttosport, il francese, atteso per il ritiro dei Red Devils, potrebbe avare un colloquio con Solskjaer, che ha iniziato ad allenare il gruppo già lunedì scorso. Il norvegese ha sempre ribadito di voler mettere Pogba al centro del progetto, ma al contempo il club si è mosso ed ha scandagliato il mercato per capire quali alternative possano esserci. La Juventus - si legge- attende l'evolversi della situazione: l'aspetto ambientale potrebbe essere decisivo per Pogba, un giocatore che a Manchester ha sofferto la diffidenza dell’ambiente e le continue e spesso ingiustificate critiche ricevute.