  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com: notizie di calcio e calciomercato
atalanta
bologna
brescia
cagliari
fiorentina
genoa
hellasverona
inter
juventus
lazio
lecce
milan
napoli
parma
roma
sampdoria
sassuolo
spal
torino
udinese
 
HOME
SONDAGGIO
Chi volete come centravanti dell'Italia a Euro2020?
  Ciro Immobile
  Andrea Belotti
  Mario Balotelli

[ Risultati sondaggio ]
La Giovane Italia
Serie A

TMW - Genoa, Pandev: "Felici della conferma di Andreazzoli"

17.10.2019 14:04 di Luca Bargellini  Twitter:    articolo letto 818 volte
Fonte: Da Genova, Andrea Piras

A margine dell'allenamento a al centro sportivo del Genoa Goran Pandev ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni alla stampa. Ecco quanto raccolto dai microfoni di TuttoMercatoWeb.com: "Contro il Milan abbiamo fatto una grande partita e abbiamo sbagliato solo per nostri errori. Abbiamo cominciato bene la stagione poi siamo calati con un calendario difficile. La settimana è andata bene e ora siamo pronti per il Parma. La mia condizione? Sto bene, mi sto allenando e se il mister mi mette dentro spero di aiutare i miei compagni. Ci mancheranno tanti giocatori ma quello che conta davvero è che abbiamo preparato bene la partita. In Nazionale ho fatto bene e spero di ripetermi anche col Genoa. La conferma di Andreazzoli? Siamo contenti perché il mister sta facendo un grande lavoro. Dobbiamo seguirlo e i lavori arriveranno. Il gruppo è compatto e felice con il mister. Ci manca solo un risultato positivo per ripartire. Fare due vittorie contro Parma e Brescia cambierebbe completamente la percezione della nostra situazione".
ARTICOLI CORRELATI
Stampa la notizia

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

Altre notizie Serie A

EDITORIALE DI: Luca Marchetti

I pensieri in casa Napoli, Milan più rosso che nero, l’Inter stringe i denti (fino a gennaio)

I pensieri in casa Napoli, Milan più rosso che nero, l’Inter stringe i denti (fino a gennaio)

Primo piano

TOP NEWS Ore 13 - Le ultime sul Milan. ADL: "Insigne si tranquillizzi"

TOP NEWS Ore 13 - Le ultime sul Milan. ADL: "Insigne si tranquillizzi" Le voci dei protagonisti, le esclusive di mercato e tanto altro su TMW: di seguito le notizie più importanti della mattina: TMW - Milan, a gennaio niente cessioni: tutti i big resteranno - Leggi la news, CLICCA QUI! Messi: "CR7 e Ibrahimovic? Preferisco che siano gli altri a...
   Editore: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994 Partita IVA 01488100510   

MEDIA PARTNERS  | NEWS TICKER  | MOBILE  | RSS  | VERSIONE MOBILE

Tutti i diritti riservati - Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n° 13/05 del 10/11/2005 - Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Privacy Policy - Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione al n° 18246
Copyright © 2000-2019 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ® - Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 53