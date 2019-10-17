TMW - Genoa, Pandev: "Felici della conferma di Andreazzoli"

Fonte: Da Genova, Andrea Piras

A margine dell'allenamento a al centro sportivo del Genoa Goran Pandev ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni alla stampa. Ecco quanto raccolto dai microfoni di TuttoMercatoWeb.com: "Contro il Milan abbiamo fatto una grande partita e abbiamo sbagliato solo per nostri errori. Abbiamo cominciato bene la stagione poi siamo calati con un calendario difficile. La settimana è andata bene e ora siamo pronti per il Parma. La mia condizione? Sto bene, mi sto allenando e se il mister mi mette dentro spero di aiutare i miei compagni. Ci mancheranno tanti giocatori ma quello che conta davvero è che abbiamo preparato bene la partita. In Nazionale ho fatto bene e spero di ripetermi anche col Genoa. La conferma di Andreazzoli? Siamo contenti perché il mister sta facendo un grande lavoro. Dobbiamo seguirlo e i lavori arriveranno. Il gruppo è compatto e felice con il mister. Ci manca solo un risultato positivo per ripartire. Fare due vittorie contro Parma e Brescia cambierebbe completamente la percezione della nostra situazione".