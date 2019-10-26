Crotone-Venezia, le formazioni ufficiali: turn over tra i lagunari

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Si alza il sipario sullo "Scida", che alle 15:00 sarà teatro della 9^ giornata di Serie B, con il match Crotone-Venezia pronto al via.

Se da un lato mister Stroppa non varia sensibilmente il suo 3-5-2, più turn over è invece applicato dal tecnico dei lagunari Dionisi, che conferma il 4-3-1-2 ma fa rifiatare Zuculini inserendo Maleh dal 1' e in avanti, con Aramu sulla trequarti, sceglie la coppia Capello-Montalto.

Di seguito le formazioni ufficiali:

Crotone (3-5-2): Cordaz; Marrone, Spolli, Golemic; Molina, Benali, Barberis, Crociata, Mazzotta; Messias, Simy

Venezia (4-3-1-2): Lezzerini; Fiordaliso, Modolo, Cremonesi, Ceccaroni; Fiordilino, Maleh, Lollo; Aramu; Capello, Montalto.