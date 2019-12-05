Pres. Potenza: "Noi la Cenerentola mai citata. Meritiamo più attenzione"

© foto di Salvatore Colucci/TuttoPotenza.com

Come riferisce tuttobari.com, in vista della sfida contro il Bari, il presidente del Potenza Salvatore Caiata è intervenuto nella trasmissione Noi siamo Potenza: "Andiamo a giocare a Bari come siamo andati a giocare a Rende. La piazza e il pubblico sono solo variabili che ci devono dare ancora di più di quello che diamo abitualmente. Sono contento che i ragazzi possano godersi un palcoscenico importante come quello di domenica. Su tutti i giornali si parla sempre della prima e della quinta, noi siamo la cenerentola mai menzionata. Invece meritiamo l'attenzione mediatica ed è giusto che i giocatori si prendano la scena domenica".