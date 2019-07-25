  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
La Giovane Italia
Serie C

Serie C, oggi i calendari. Cerignola verso l'esclusione

25.07.2019 10:18 di Luca Bargellini  Twitter:    articolo letto 383 volte

Giornata di calendari oggi per la Serie C. Alle 18.30 presso il salone del CONI a Roma verrà sorteggiato il prossimo torneo ma con ancora il dubbio sul numero delle società che ne prenderanno parte. Come riporta La Gazzetta dello Sport dopo l'accoglimento dei ricorsi di Bisceglie e Cerignola a "pagare" potrebbe essere quest'ultima. Ieri Figc e Lega hanno inviato in Puglia un funzionario per le verifiche sui requisiti infrastrutturali richiesti che avrebbero dato responso positivo. Ma potrebbe non bastare: la Figc (con le nuove regole introdotte da Gravina) considera «perentorio» il termine per i ripescaggi (5 luglio), al contrario di quanto scritto dal Coni nelle motivazioni. Quindi oggi i calendari si fanno con 60 squadre: se poi il Tar darà ragione alla tesi della Figc ok, se no il Cerignola sarà ripescato e il girone C rifatto.
