20 aprile 1986, la Roma cade contro il Lecce e regala lo scudetto alla Juve

Il campionato 1985-86 è uno dei più tirati della Serie A e vede protagoniste Roma e Juventus, appaiate in testa alla classifica alla penultima giornata. I giallorossi sono stati protagonisti di una clamorosa rimonta, recuperando dalla fine del girone d'andata ben 8 punti. Il finale di campionato sorride alla Roma, il cui calendario sembra in discesa. Il 20 aprile all'Olimpico arriva il Lecce già retrocesso. Sulla carta una vittoria semplice e il vantaggio iniziale di Ciccio Graziani dopo 7' sembra darne conferma. E invece accade l'incredibile: Di Chiara al 34' pareggia per i salentini e Barbas su calcio di rigore ribalta l'incontro prima dell'intervallo. La Roma è stordita, al punto da incassare nella ripresa il terzo gol, ancora dell'argentino Barbas. Il gol di Pruzzo all'82' dà l'inutile speranza per un assalto finale, ma non basta. La Juventus, vincendo la partita contro il Milan chiude il discorso per lo scudetto. Un tricolore che la Roma si fa portar via nella maniera più incredibile.