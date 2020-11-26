Oggi in TV, Europa League e Coppa Italia
14.00 Torino-Entella (Coppa Italia) - RAI SPORT
17.00 Sampdoria-Genoa (Coppa Italia) - RAI DUE
18.55 Diretta Goal Europa League - SKY SPORT COLLECTION e SKY SPORT
18.55 Lille-Milan (Europa League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT
18.55 Molde-Arsenal (Europa League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL e SKY SPORT
18.55 Sparta Praga-Celtic (Europa League) - SKY SPORT
18.55 Braga-Leicester (Europa League) - SKY SPORT
21.00 Diretta Goal Europa League - SKY SPORT COLLECTION e SKY SPORT
21.00 Cluj-Roma (Europa League) - TV8, SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT
21.00 Napoli-Rijeka (Europa League) - SKY SPORT ARENA e SKY SPORT
21.00 Tottenham-Ludogorets (Europa League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL e SKY SPORT
21.00 Rangers-Benfica (Europa League) - SKY SPORT
