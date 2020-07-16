Oggi in TV, i posticipi di serie A: Torino-Genoa e SPAL-Inter
18.00 Leeds-Barnsley (Championship) - DAZN e DAZN1
18.30 Eibar-Valladolid (Liga) - DAZN
19.00 Everton-Aston Villa (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO
19.00 Leicester-Sheffield United (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
19.30 Torino-Genoa (Serie A) - SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT
21.00 Athletic-Leganes (Liga) - DAZN
21.00 Betis-Alaves (Liga) - DAZN
21.00 Maiorca-Granada (Liga) - DAZN
21.00 Barcellona-Osasuna (Liga) - DAZN
21.00 Celta-Levante (Liga) - DAZN
21.00 Getafe-Atletico Madrid (Liga) - DAZN
21.00 Real Madrid-Villarreal (Liga) - DAZN
21.00 Real Sociedad-Siviglia (Liga) - DAZN
21.00 Valencia-Espanyol (Liga) - DAZN
21.15 Crystal Palace-Manchester United (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO
21.15 Southampton-Brighton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
21.45 SPAL-Inter (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN1
